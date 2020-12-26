Judges with Walker's Christmas decorations contest loaded up before the holiday in search of homes glowing with the best holiday spirit in the city.
They were not disappointed.
Council member Scarlett Major, who judged the contest, said a team rode around the city Dec. 21 judging Christmas decorations in three categories. Homeowners did not have to enter the contest to be part of the judging.
Major said the contest was held to add a little something special in the city during a holiday season devoid of the usual Christmas activities because of the coronavirus.
The Traditional Decorations category was won by the Carney family; the Clark Griswold “Over the Top” award went to the Lavigne family; and the home of the Dunlap family was judged the first-place winner in the Reason for the Season category.