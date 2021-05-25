On May 5, nine members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and one guest gathered at Mike’s Catfish Inn in Amite for their monthly meeting. It was the first time the club was able to meet in person and indoors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
During the meeting, the members discussed four upcoming events.
- Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community’s Appreciation Luncheon which will be held May 20 at Joe’s Italian Ristorante in Hammond
- Area Fun Day to be held in July at the Knight’s of Columbus Hall in Ponchatoula
- Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community’s annual state convention which will be hosted by TVFC on Sept. 23, also in Ponchatoula at the Knight’s of Columbus Hall and shortened to one day instead of three
- TVFC’s annual Holiday Ideas Showcase which will include bingo this year. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Ponchatoula’s Community Center and is open to the public.
All four events were canceled last year due to the pandemic restrictions.
The club also discussed TVFC’s annual raffle, which is held to support the club’s scholarship program. WVFC President Jean Hebert is the TVFC Scholarship chair.