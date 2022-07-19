Eleven 4-H members from Livingston Parish participated in the 108th annual 4-H University — formerly known as Short Course — at LSU on June 21-24. The year’s theme was “Strive.”
Breleigh Page, Emma Gaudet, Reneé Starns, Emily Tucker, Haleigh Nettles, Heizel Contreras, Maddie Vulgamore, Shane Nettles, Autumn Herring and Sawyer Herring competed in one of 42 contests against others from around the state. Branch Sigler participated in one of the five educational tracks in the Clover College, which is a series of educational sessions for 4-H members who choose not to enter a competitive contest.
Sawyer Herring won the photography contest, and Autumn Herring placed sixth in photography.
Vulgamore finished fourth in plant identification and evaluation and Contreras placed seventh in 4-H Has Talent.
Tucker was eighth in dairy cattle judging and Shane Nettles finished 10th in Agriculture Demonstration.
A Fine Arts Contest was added this year. Autumn Herring, competing in computer generated division, and Shane Nettles, in the wood contest, both earned first place honors.
Sawyer Herring finished second in the clay category.
Each night, the 4-H members participated in an evening assembly at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Several Livingston Parish 4-H members were elected to serve on State 4-H Boards during 4-H University. Heizel Contreras was selected to serve on the State 4-H Fashion Board.
Autumn and Sawyer Herring and Vulgamore, of Walker High, will serve on the State 4-H Citizenship Board.
Shane Nettles, of French Settlement High, will serve as a State 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador.
Gaudet, of French Settlement High, and Page, of Live Oak High, were elected to serve as Southeast Regional Representatives on the State 4-H Executive Board.