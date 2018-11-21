WALKER — The Walker City Council on Nov. 13 gave final approval for the city to proceed with borrowing funds that will be used for the construction of a new city hall.
The city will apply for a $10 million bond with the proceeds dedicated to the city hall complex. Mayor Jimmy Watson said the cost of the new facility will not be $10 million, but that the amount was chosen to assure that sufficient funds would be available for the building.
The bond will be repaid at an interest rate not to exceed 6 percent over a 30-year period.
Before bond acquisition is complete, the council will have another opportunity to consider the measure.
Watson said if the funds are available, the city will proceed with finding land for the building. Planning and design of the building will follow. “If all goes according to plan actual construction could possibly start late next year,” he said.
At the same meeting, the council approved a budget amendment transferring $500,000 from the enterprise account to the general fund to finance general city operations. Money in the enterprise fund is generated through fees charged for some utilities.
The council also learned the city had earned another fluoridation quality award from a national accrediting association.
The council also learned from Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge that a FEMA award of approximately $400,000 will be used to rebuild a pedestrian bridge on Brown Street and a traffic bridge on Elm Street. Both bridges were damaged in the August 2016 flood.
Watson announced the annual Christmas parade will be held at 2 p.m Saturday, Dec. 1. The parade will start and end at Walker High School. A Christmas Fun in the Park celebration will be held the same day at 5:30 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
The council approved the hiring of two new police officers, Seth Villon and John Payton. Also approved was the promotion of Gerald Sicord to sergeant and Brant Villenauve to corporal.