WALKER — Ideal Protein, a medically developed weight-loss program that can help achieve and maintain weight-loss goals, will be showcased at free seminars.
Plan to arrive 15 to 30 minutes early for either seminar to receive a free body-composition analysis scan. Seminar participants who decide to register for the program will receive $50 off the one-time registration fee.
Using the Ideal Protein weight-loss method and products, Ideal You clients go through a four-phase program with weekly weigh-ins and body measurements, as well as education on eating right to maintain goal weight.
Ideal You at North Oaks is an independent, authorized clinic of Ideal Protein with locations in Hammond and Walker.
Walker: The seminar is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 15 at North Oaks Primary Care, 28799 Walker South Road, Suite 1, in Walker. Registered dietitian Teresa Jones will lead the seminar.
To register, visit www.northoaks.org/weightloss or call Ideal You at North Oaks at (225) 686-4880. Clients are seen in Walker on Tuesdays by appointment at North Oaks Primary Care.
Hammond: The seminar is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 20 on the fourth floor of North Oaks Clinic Building, 15813 Paul Vega M.D. Drive, in Hammond. Registered dietitian Tracy Miller will lead the seminar.
To register, visit www.northoaks.org/weightloss or call Ideal You at North Oaks at (985) 230-1880.
In Hammond, clients are seen in Suite 401C of the North Oaks Clinic Building, 15813 Paul Vega M.D. Drive on the North Oaks Medical Center campus. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.