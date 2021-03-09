PONCHATOULA — Getzit Garage, Fameagency and Swamp Stomp Car Show are hosting the second annual Cruisin' da Lake, a fundraiser for Safe Harbor, a news release said.
Safe Harbor is a nonprofit organization that provides services to victims of domestic abuse and their children. All event proceeds will go directly to Safe Harbor.
Cruisin' Da Lake is a 140-mile, one-day vehicle cruise around Lake Pontchartrain, similar to a poker run. It is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20. You don't need a special vehicle to participate. For information, contact cruisinda-lake@yahoo.com.
A Stamping Card can be purchased for $25 cash at any of the eight Stamping Stops: Kenner Laketown, NOLA Lakeshore Drive shelter No. 2, Castaways in Slidell, Crab Trap in Lacombe, Barley Oak at the Mandeville lakefront, Madisonville Park and Playground, Mystic Detailing and Revival Art House in Ponchatoula, Bec’s at the Lake in LaPlace.
Event participants can drive whatever direction they want and collect stamps at as many stops as they want. People with at least six stamps should leave the card at their last stop for a chance to win one of the four $100 cash prizes. Participants will also have the chance to win a prize for the Best Decorated Daily Drive. All winners will be notified the Sunday after the event.
Faith Allen, downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program director, said, “Last year when this event first came through Downtown Ponchatoula, we easily had 200-plus cars roll through here in the first hour. We are so excited this organization and event is coming back through our historic downtown.”