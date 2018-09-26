HAMMOND — A mock trench, battlefield diorama and scores of war-related items and artifacts are among the features of an exhibit commemorating World War I at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies.
“The War That Did Not End All Wars: Louisiana and the Horror of World War I” exhibit opened Sept. 26, in the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies, located on the third floor of Sims Library on Southeastern’s Campus. The exhibit is free, open to the public and will remain on display through Dec. 10.
“The guns fell silent on the human slaughterhouse that was World War I in November 1918. Alternately known as the ‘Great War’ and the ‘War to End All Wars,’ World War I represented an unprecedented human tragedy that devastated Europe and gave rise to political and economic configurations that continue to challenge our world today,” said Samuel Hyde, Leon Ford Endowed Chair, professor of history, and director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies. “In our modern technology driven world attention spans are short and memories often fleeting, but the Great War left legacies of profound significance to American development, and Louisiana was no exception.”
Hyde said World War I took mass human suffering to unparalleled depths with indescribable butchery on the battlefield, genocide, innovation, pandemic, and racial and ethnic awareness.
Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. Hyde said schools and other interested groups are welcome to visit.
For information or to schedule a group visit, contact the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at (985) 549-2151 or email selahistory@southeastern.edu.