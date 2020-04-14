20200401_120209.jpg

Stay-at-home policies during the coronavirus pandemic have forced people to find creative ways to keep in touch with friends and neighbors. Joshua Lavergne, 6, of Denham Springs, recently climbed a tree to check out the neighborhood.

 Provided photo by Michelle Lavergne

Stay-at-home policies during the coronavirus pandemic have forced people to find creative ways to keep in touch with friends and neighbors. Joshua Lavergne, 6, of Denham Springs, recently climbed a tree to check out the neighborhood.

View comments