Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leaders held its annual project training day Dec. 4, at North Corbin Elementary School and 143 students from Livingston Parish attended.
4-H Club members in grades fourth through sixth picked a specific workshop. Workshop options were Food, Fun & Fitness; Crafty Clovers; Outdoor Skills; Exploring Ag; and STEM, to help them prepare for their 4-H project books.
In the Food, Fun, & Fitness workshop, 4-H students learned about yoga for kids. They had a lesson on mindfulness. They also created the MyPlate activity on the different food groups and made a healthy snack. For their community service project, they created “Little Bags of Happiness” to give to a friend or family member.
Students in the Crafty Clovers workshop practiced sewing on a button and how to better communicate. For their service project, they decorated wreaths to donate to local nursing homes. “One thing I took away from project training day is that the next generation of 4-H'ers are wide-eyed, curious and courteous,” Junior Leader Autumn Herring said. “The next generation of 4-H’ers will be instrumental in creating a beautiful, better world.”
Students who chose Outdoor Skills learned how to tie a palomar knot and practiced casting fishing rods. The community service project that they participated in was to make first aid kits to donate to local emergency preparedness facilities.
Members created a garden in a glove in Exploring Ag. They acted out the parts of plants and how they worked together. They also worked on animal activity sheets and created Seed Bombs to give to a friend or family member.
Students learned all about coding and created coding bracelets in the STEM workshop. They also learned how to make balloon jets and homemade parachutes. They were also engaged in creating simple circuits. For the service project, they wrote thank-you notes to electric company employees that helped during Hurricane Ida. “What I liked about project training day is that I got to teach the kids a subject, STEM,” Junior Leader Caroline Draper said. “They knew little about it and I hope that what they learned will help affect their future careers.”