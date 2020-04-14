HAMMOND — Despite closures at library branches throughout Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes for several weeks as part of the effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, patrons can still access a wide variety of materials through electronic devices, the directors of both systems have announced.
Barry Bradford, executive director of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System, said, “we have a lot of materials that our patrons can access digitally. Available are e-books, audio books, newspapers, foreign language learning programs, magazines and many other materials that are readily accessible. We know that many of our patrons enjoy printed works and unfortunately we cannot provide that at this time. But we look forward to the time when we can open our doors once again.”
The Livingston Parish Library System is also offering a wide variety of materials through the internet.
"I am extremely proud of the library staff; they have responded to this crisis by quickly adjusting programs and services to be delivered digitally," said Giovanni Tairov, executive director of the system. "They've been engaging the Livingston Parish community through social media and other online platforms. And while this pandemic is changing the rules of operation for many government agencies, one thing remains constant for us. The library has always been ready to help our patrons by answering their educational and cultural needs."
Bradford said library patrons who have a library card can access online materials by using the identity number found on the back of the card.
“Those holding a library card can enter that number on their computer or other devices and access all materials that are offered online. Those who do not have a card can apply online for a card and our staff will mail them a card that they can then use to access our materials,” Bradford said.
Jeremy Travis, public relations director for the Livingston Parish Library System, said patrons of that system can access materials using their library card and that Livingston Parish residents who do not have an e-card can apply for one online. Travis said that the digital library has many items that can be accessed.
“We have magazines, movies, e-books, audio books, learning programs … just a tremendous amount of materials that can be accessed for free. We encourage all of our residents to use this great source of information, especially during this time when so many are having to stay home,” Travis said.
He added that Livingston Parish students and teachers can utilize materials available online to assist with their continuing educational process. Travis estimated that about 26,000 students and teachers in Livingston Parish have access to library materials.
Library patrons who are holding books and other materials need not worry about late fees for returning the items.
“If you have books that are now overdue, you do not have to worry about overdue fines," Bradford said. "We have forgiven all fines and you do not have to return the books at this time. Hang on to the books and when all of this is over, you can bring them back with no penalty.”
Travis said the Livingston Parish Library System began a "no fine for overdue books" policy in December. “We are a fine-free library system and we automatically renew the time that a patron can hold a book. We do ask that when readers have finished with a book that they return it once the libraries are reopened. At this time, we are hoping that we can open all branches by May 15, but if that changes, we will adjust.”
Both systems are offering enhanced Wi-Fi for patrons. Bradford said that Wi-Fi has been increased at all branches, Ponchatoula, Hammond, Independence, Loranger, Amite and Kentwood, and those who need to use the service can drive to the parking lots at the branches and use the service. The branches in Livingston Parish, Albany-Springfield, South, Main Branch, Walker-Denham Springs and Watson, also have Wi-Fi available, and that system can now reach further into the parking lots at the branches.
“This is another free service that we invite our citizens to take advantage of … just come to the parking lot and use the Wi-Fi which is available at all hours,” Travis said.
Bradford said that summer programs planned for the Tangipahoa system are “up in the air at this time.” He said the system brings in entertainers as part of the summer program and that the staff is waiting to see when the branches can be opened before determining when the summer program will start.
“We are already looking at the possibility of having online programs if we have to and we could have our entertainers offer programs online. We are also looking at having our summer reading program offered online, and we will honor our young readers who earn certificates and prizes for reading a certain number of books,” Bradford said.
About the library’s possible reopening, Bradford said, “We have to be mindful of what the governor and our leaders tell us before we can resume our normal operations. We are following all guidelines suggested by those in authority to assure that our staff is protected.
"We are fortunate that we can keep all of our employees on payroll. They are working from home whenever possible. We are looking forward to the time when all of this will pass and we can back to what we love to do, and that is serve our community.”
Travis said final plans for summer programming have not been made at this time but that a summer program of some type will be available.
“We invite our citizens to keep up with what is going on at the library through Facebook," he said. "Our services can also be reached through YouTube and our website. Information about future programs will be announced as soon as those programs are finalized,” he said. “When all of this has passed, we will happily welcome our loyal patrons back to our libraries.”