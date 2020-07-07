Four 4-H members from Livingston Parish participated in the 106th annual 4-H University on June 22-25.
This year looked a little different. Elections, contests and nightly assemblies were all held online.
Emma Gaudet, Amie Lobo, Autumn Herring and Shane Nettles participated in the contests with other youth from around the state.
Gaudet received a Blue Ribbon in the Environmental Illustrated Talk. Lobo and Herring were selected to serve on the State 4-H Citizenship Board, and Gaudet will serve as a state 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador this year.