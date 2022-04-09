The colors of spring florals welcomed attendees to the inaugural Northshore Arts In Bloom show.
Held April 1-2, the show was greeted with enthusiasm and widespread support, according to the planners who welcomed large crowds to the activities that were part of the event that was spread out over several venues in historic downtown Hammond.
Visitors who attended the opening event of the weekend, the Patrons’ Party held at the Columbia Theater, were drawn to three huge floral arrangements in the theater’s entrance foyer that were prepared by professional florists.
On display in the adjacent gallery were several dozen floral arrangements that were created by designers who were asked to interpret paintings through floral arrangements. Each competitor was assigned a different painting that was borrowed from private collectors.
Pat Graves, of the Northshore Arts Foundation and the leader of the Arts In Bloom event, said, “It was most gratifying to see the huge number of visitors who chose to come to the opening event. This was our inaugural event and we just did not know how the public would embrace a festival based on a floral theme. Many who came said that they had never seen a flower arrangement show before and they just kept saying over and over again just how beautiful the arrangements were.”
“We were well organized and we worked very hard for weeks to put the festival together," Graves said. "When we set out to bring the Arts In Bloom event to Hammond, we just knew that there were many talented floral designers on the north shore and we wanted to give them the opportunity to show their creativity and dedication to the art of flower arranging.”
She said, “What a show like Arts in Bloom does is demonstrate that there is more to flowers than a corsage or flowers in a vase. What we had here were the kinds of arrangements that are seen at debutante parties, corporate events and even the White House. Our show put the spotlight on the beauty of floral arranging.”
Arts in Bloom was about more than just the floral arrangements on display at the Columbia Theater. Across the street at the Hammond Regional Arts Center was a special exhibit featuring works of art from New Orleans artists. On display were examples of paintings that reflected a wide range of artistic talent.
On Saturday, the Arts in Bloom event continued with the displays open to the public at the Columbia Theater and the arts center. At the same time, a special Art and Flower Market was held at the Hammond Downtown Development District’s Farmers Market also located in downtown Hammond.
In addition to the regular booths that usually fill the market, visitors could peruse about 30 more booths, many featuring plants, flowers and homegrown vegetables. Among the stops of interest at the market was a booth manned by personnel from the Fleur de Lis Tea Company, an Amite farm that is now growing tea commercially. David Barron, who started the tea farm last year, said while growing tea is a new endeavor in Louisiana, the crop holds promise. “We think that tea as a cash crop has great potential. We will know in a few years just how successful we might be. We are working with plant experts at LSU to develop tea as a crop and it is very encouraging,” Barron said.
A colorful stop at the market was a bicycle-drawn cart where Sheryl Davis and Sandy Noto were selling tulips and other flowers. The duo, representing Yellow Van Farms, said flowers are being grown on the farm for local and regional florists and for people who wish to purchase bouquets and decorative flower arrangements.
Also busy was Mckailee Karling, who was selling baskets of strawberries grown by Heather Dale Robertson at the Jon-Dale Farms in Ponchatoula. She said she had no trouble selling her strawberries and she had already sold dozens of boxes of the sweet treats that were once the agricultural mainstay of the area.
At the nearby Reimers Auditorium, professionals in the area of landscaping, horticulture and flowers offered lectures on the subjects during the day Saturday as part of Plants In Bloom.
On Saturday afternoon, play readings were offered at the Reimers Theater.
Summing up the flurry of activities connected with Arts In Bloom, Lacy Landrum, Hammond administrator, said, “The flower arrangement show was visually stunning … just beautiful. It demonstrated just how much creativity we have in this area. All of the activities added up to a very special weekend in our city. I feel sure that Hammond will be the envy of other cities when they hear about the success of our Arts In Bloom event.”