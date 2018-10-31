Oct. 10
Peters, Jeremy Martin: 32, 4405 La. 67, Slaughter, domestic abuse battery.
Hardy, Kristen: 29, 21349 La. 16, Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Parrett, Brittney C.: 36, 36341 Fore Road, Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Anderson, James A.: 39, 5051 Baker Blvd., Baker, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, theft, simple escape/aggravated escape, driving while intoxicated, simple criminal damage to property, fugitive.
Templet, John Christopher: 35, 31870 Weiss Road, Walker, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, resisting an officer.
Beasley, Bradley Owen: 33, 6739 W. Flintridge Ave., Baton Rouge, simple burglary.
Vaughn, Corey Brandon: 41, 12964 Erin Ave., Baton Rouge, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Vaughn, Anna S.: 39, 32751 Duff Road, Walker, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hines, Tyriese: 23, 20061 Dunson Park, Lot 43, home invasion, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
Moore, Denis Nicholas: 28, 30223 Cain St., Denham Springs, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, resisting an officer, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, speeding, simple battery.
Owens, Jeffrey: 36, 31050 La. 16, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture/possession of delayed action incendiary devices, fake explosive device, create/operate clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of CDS, aggravated arson, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Foley, Latasha: 35, 33897 La. 43, Independence, careless operation, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, no driver's license.
Summers, Justin: 43, 8713 Chippewa St., Denham Springs, failure to appear, criminal trespass, littering prohibited.
Morris, Joshua: 31, 315 Sullivan, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, simple criminal damage to property.
Moore, Chiquita N.: 35, 177 Shady Point Drive, Denham Springs, two counts speeding, two counts no driver license.
Stephens, Anna: 29, 8909 Caliente, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Oct. 11
Gatlin, Michael Wayne: 60, 18916 La. 190, Albany, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
Owens, Robert C.: 54, 20905 La. 42, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bellard, Kylie Nicole: 33, 15426 Riverdale, Baton Rouge, three counts duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, signal lamps and signal devices, false certificates, switched plate, security required
Castillo, Brandon Jose: 31, 48363 Morris Road, Hammond, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Thibodeaux, Mallory Yvonne: 32, 9150 Lockhart Road, Lot 2, Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
Walker, Jacob Dale: 31, 9713 Walker Lane, Denham Springs, driving on right side of road/exceptions, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no driver's license, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Wilson, Ronald: 60, 14970 Lewis Road, Maurepas, aggravated second-degree battery.
Cloud, Troymesia: 19, 3413 JH Cooney Drive, Baton Rouge, three counts theft, fugitive.
Rounds, Stephen: 18, 36160 Wedgewood Drive, Denham Springs, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Laird, Tommy: 43, 13455 Rainbow Lane, Walker, failure to pay child support.
Elkins, Elsie Sue: 31, 28319 Red Oak Road, Livingston, issuing worthless checks.
Scott, Yazmine: 18, 226 Maryland St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Hiller, William Peter: 34, 30392 Pete Smith Road, Holden, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
Oglethorpe, James Elijah: 39, 30715 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, speeding, security required.
Oct. 12
Lewis, Samuel D.: 32, 110 River Road, Denham Springs, number of driving lamps/parking lights required of permitted, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, resisting an officer, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Teal, Thor N.: 28, 33850 Mack Road, Walker, aggravated battery, battery of a correctional facility employee.
Mckinney, Ryan: 27, 03218 Morrison Road, Utica, Mississippi, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts fugitive.
Adams, Michael: 34, 9850 E. La. 84, Jena, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Perkins, Pierre: 36, 148 College St., Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Magee, William Harold: 45, 149 La Maison Belle, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Hawkins, D'shawn Jerome: 20, 5403 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, signal lamps and signal devices, illegal possession of stolen things, security required, switched plate.
Beckley, Rebecca: 27, 1200 Rodeo Road, Denham Springs, fugitive, failure to pay child support.
Penton, Jessie: 17, 25801 Walker South Road, Walker, simple assault.
Wainwright, Amber: 21, 9906 Florida Blvd., Walker, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment.
Strickland, Jacqueline Ann: 33, 30180 Barnett Road, Denham Springs, security required, licensee must give notice of change of address, expired motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Levisee, Joshua Edward: 35, 8850 Hess Road, Denham Springs, three counts simple burglary, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Bennett, Melissa: 20, 16104 Ruth Drive, Walker, disturbing the peace, theft.
Vohsberg, Joseph Daniel: 44, 30839 Dogwood St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, turning movements and required signals, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, tail lamps.
Bush, Patrick Alan: 29, 13594 Genre Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Oct. 13
Matthews, Alex: 24, 13625 Genre Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, improper display of temporary plate.
Schexnayder, Jared Allen: 24, 31607 North Corbin Road, Walker, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Adams, Jarrett Blake: 27, 30212 Smith Drive, Walker, driving while intoxicated, turning movements and required signals, stop signs and yield signs, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Picard, Palmer: 22, 7671 Hunstock Road, Denham Springs, simple battery, appearing in an intoxicated condition, simple assault, battery of a police officer.
Rose, Bobbie: 36, 18787 Bill Wise Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear, security required, hit-and-run driving.
Allemand, Noland: 37, 01914 Ree Road, Chalmette, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Gebresilassie, Yinebeb M.: 40, 1357 Maynard Drive West, St. Paul, Minnesota, theft, resisting an officer.
Provost, Christopher: 45, 2245 Pocahontas St., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Shugars, William: 27, 17315 Wilton Drive, French Settlement, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, tail lamps.
White, Brittany: 27, 40426 Adams Road, Hammond, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Oct. 14
Chapman, Justin: 36, 29647 Park St., Walker, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Garcia, Sarah: 33, 28270 Walker South Road, Walker, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, speeding, security required.
Carver, Angeline: 38, 25542 Traylor Lane, Holden, two counts failure to pay child support.
Vaughn, Sandra: 61, 2071 South Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Manuel, Gregory: 32, 26384 Wax Road, Lot 3, Denham Springs, theft.
White, Terry G.: 56, 30871 Dogwood Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, no driver license, procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle.
Davis, Timmy Joseph: 18, 3968 Meadow Ridge, Baton Rouge, security required, no driver's license, expired vehicle registration, unlawful purchase of alcohol beverage for persons under 21.
Lee, Rusty: 32, 27265 Patterson Road, Springfield, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 15
Dunn, Preston: 46, 1286 North River Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment, simple battery, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, no driver license.
Swilley, Michael Edward: 32, 8245 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana third conviction, possession of heroin 2 grams or more, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Mays, Joann M.: 53, 30952 Whiteleaf St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Dantzler, Travis: 33, Hammond, transported/court/return, speeding, no driver license, security required.
Oneal, Benjamin: 34, 231 Lasalle St., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, expired motor vehicle insurance, theft of a motor vehicle.
George, Tyler: 19, 25007 George Settlement Road, theft.
Grant, Michael Anthony: 57, 403 Louise St., Denham Springs, parole.
Dronet, Donovan John: 40, 12370 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Varner, Jeremy: 44, 23856 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, temp plates issued by dealers, illegal possession of stolen things, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Meadors, Luke: 37, 8711 Dave Clark Road, Denham Springs, transported/court/return, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Buhler, Joshua: 31, 15018 Denham Road, No. 15, Pride, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Elam, Dusty A.: 32, 18262 Florida Blvd., Holden, resisting an officer, domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple battery domestic violence.
Folks, Jeremy: 40, 36715 N. Corbin Road, Walker, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal trespass.
Folks, Landon: 18, 36715 N. Corbin Road, Walker, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Manuel, David Craig: 30, 27128 Leighton Lane, Denham Springs, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Sibley, Trace Colton: 29, 28175 Charlie Watts Road, Livingston, no driver license, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, simple burglary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Oct. 16
Cobb, Tiffanie: 22, 36245 Weiss Road, Walker, careless operation, registration certificates.
Talbert, Henry: 24, 30176 Travis St., Walker, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Hughes, Robert: 40, 12324 Camron Lane, Walker, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Townsend, Patricia: 46, 17786 Poe Drive, Maurepas, false certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Barnes, Stevee: 43, 722 Genola Road, Clinton, stop signs and yield signs, proper equipment required on vehicles, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Melancon, Justin 18, 21522 Jolton Michelle Drive, Zachary, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana.
Lopez, Jose: 31, 23639 South Point Road, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace.
May, Shawn M.: 43, 8297 Buttercup St., Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Andrews, James: 19, 46181 Rufus Bankston Road, Hammond, fugitive.
Rose, Bobbie: 36, 18737 Bill Wise Road, Livingston, probation.
Zamorano, Alejandro: 25, 132 Elda Drive, Brownsville, Texas, theft, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.
Smith, Kedrick: 20, 6045 Sumrall Drive, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Young, Nikolaus: 30, 12126 Morganfield Ave., Baton Rouge, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hall, Tastion: 21, 4623 Union St., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Chauvin, Jeremy: 37, 6106 E. Forrest St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Welborn, Staci: 34, 4925 Sonoma Court, Baton Rouge, theft.
Jones, Eric: 18, 31015 Ed Brown Road, Albany, criminal trespass, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property.
Miller, Crystal: 46, 30500 Edna Kinchen, Holden, careless operation, no driver license, speeding, no driver's license, traffic bench warrant, careless operation, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
Heck, Joseph: 18, 35753 Cane Market, Denham Springs, pornography involving juveniles.
Carty, Christina Marie: 42, 1122 S. River Road, Denham Springs, theft, allowing dogs to roam.
Oct. 17
Bailey, Brett Lee: 39, 506 Sullivan St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated.
Bourque, Natasha: 39, 32720 Caralee Circle, Denham Springs, attempt/theft, leased movable, obtain by false represent/failure to return.
Mays, John Paul: 27, 13273 Rhonda Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery, criminal trespass.
Donahue, Kenneth D.: 40, 22792 La. 1032, Denham Springs, hit-and-run driving, simple burglary.