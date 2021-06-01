2021 Operation Click It or Ticket
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is participating in a national campaign aimed at saving lives on our roadways. The goal of the 2021 ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign is to enforce belt laws, educate occupants and increase belt use in order to save lives.
This is a year-round effort by members of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. However, through June 6, efforts will be made highly visible when stopping motorists who choose to drive and not buckle up. These drivers will be ticketed. This effort will be enforced day and night.
Livingston Parish is one of over 130 Louisiana law enforcement agencies, which includes local police forces in the parish, participating in the 2021 ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign.
For specific details and data on Louisiana drivers and seat belt use, visit www.lahighwaysafety.org.
Football season coming soon
It's time to renew Denham Springs High School season football season tickets. People not renewing or wishing to be on the waitlist for new tickets are asked to contact julie.jacobsen@lpsb.org. New season tickets will be available in July as soon as season ticket holders have had a chance to renew.
Mattress sale in July
Walker High School will be holding a Mattress and Adjustable Bed Sale Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 in the Band Room at Walker High School. Every purchase supports the Walker High School Band.
History in action
Denham Springs Main Street will present “Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk,” a series of one-woman interactive programs in June and July, each depicting a different era of Louisiana history. Age requirements for children vary for each performance. A parent or guardian must be present for each family. All performances are at 10 a.m. at Denham Springs Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St. Admission is free but preregistration for each performance is required due to limited seating; call (225) 667-7512.
June 5: Farm Family — Ages 6-12
June 12: Colonial Louisiana — Ages 8-plus
July 10: A New Dress — Ages 8-plus
July 17: 19th Century Pastimes — Ages 6-12.
July 24: Civil War — Women’s Perspectives — Ages 10-plus
July 31: WWII/The Home Front — Ages 10-plus
Summer reading is here
The Livingston Parish Library Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” is underway as is the return of in-person events. Tails and Tales runs through July 31. For details on this year’s Summer Reading Program, visit www.mylpl.info/SummerReading.
Photographic art on display
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a photography exhibit through June 26, at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Photographers will include juried photography members of the council and the Parish Photography League. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org or contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org.