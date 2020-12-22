Jan. 2 is the start date for allowing people 16 and older who need a basic hunting license to earn hunter education certification completely online, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced in a news release. The online-only option will not be available to anyone under 16 years of age.
Under the new process, there is no additional field day required for those who successfully complete Louisiana’s approved online course, which can be found at www.hunter-ed.com/louisiana/. A fee for the course will apply.
The traditional classroom course, which is open to those 10 years and older, will continue to be offered. Those 10-15 years old choosing the online option will still be required to complete a field day. Wildlife and Fisheries will continue to offer field days for those under 16 and anyone 16 and over who wishes to take the additional training. There is no cost for the classroom or field day courses.