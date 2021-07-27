Learn to build a healthy grocery list with North Oaks dietetic intern Kathleen Bachman at a free meeting of North Oaks Diabetes Education from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10.
Planning healthy food choices can be a powerful step toward keeping blood-sugar levels in check and maintaining a healthy weight among other diabetes management goals, a news release said.
Health care provider referrals are not necessary; however, seating is limited, and registration is required. Reserve a space at www.northoaks.org/classes or by calling (985) 243-9106.
North Oaks diabetes education meetings are at North Oaks Diagnostic Center, 15837 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive, Hammond. COVID-19 safety measures required in health care settings will apply during the meeting as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state of Louisiana.