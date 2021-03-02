DENHAM SPRINGS — The Mighty Moms have launched a new campaign to raise funds to continue their “Full Tummy” program for the remainder of the school year.
Might Moms are a nonprofit, all-volunteer group of women who provide supplemental food items for the children of families of low-to-moderate income enrolled in Livingston Parish schools.
The new drive is called “$50 for 50,” explained Beth McCormick, a co-founder of Mighty Moms and the group’s director. The group is asking residents to donate $50 to help fund the feeding program for the remaining 50 days of the current school year.
McCormick said Mighty Moms operate on an annual budget of $120,000, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, donations this year are off about 30% and hence the need for the additional funds. “People don’t realize the extent of child hunger in Livingston Parish and elsewhere. Many students rely on the food they get at the schools for the principal source of nourishment and for various reasons, some families just don’t have the means to keep their children nourished on the weekends and this is where Mighty Moms have stepped in to help,” she said.
The group distributes about 700 bags of food to parish students each week.
Mighty Moms is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. McCormick and Dawn Birdsong, who serves the group as executive director, began Mighty Moms after becoming aware of the need to help feed children while participating in a prayer group. “We learned that children in one neighborhood, especially, were hungry on weekends, so we filled a little red wagon with some food items and some simple toys, like jump ropes, and we went through that neighborhood passing out food and playing with the kids," McCormick said. "It was great fun, and rewarding, so we decided to start Mighty Moms. We started with three schools and gradually expanded the program, and it has continued to grow over the years."
Early on, Mighty Moms adopted the slogan, Nurturing Hungry Children to Success. “We set as our goal assisting every child to reach graduation with a full mind and a full tummy,” McCormick said.
McCormick said Mighty Moms depends on the generosity of the community to continue their mission. The group does not receive funds from local, state or federal agencies.
“We adopted the principle that this was ‘Livingston Parish giving back to Livingston Parish,’ and it has worked out beautifully," McCormick said. "Our citizens and businesses have been overwhelmingly generous over the years. We are blessed with a great group of volunteers who give so much of their time and, of course, we could not do what we do without the very generous citizens who donate funds to keep our program thriving. We have been truly blessed.”
Mighty Moms works with the Livingston Parish School Board and each school to determine what students are in need of the bags of food given out each week. Counselors at the schools inform Mighty Moms of how many bags of food are needed each week. A group of moms gathers at the organization’s headquarters, located on the campus of the Abundant Life Church, to fill the bags with the “goodies.” Delivery moms then pick up their assigned number of bags and deliver them to the respective school in the area they cover.
“We bring the bags of food to every school in the parish … from Maurepas to Live Oak," McCormick said. The group has 28 Delivery Moms.
Mighty Moms purchases food items in bulk and stores the food at the church facility where the packaging takes place. Last year the group purchased a truck to assist in hauling the food to the center. “We saved for seven years to buy that truck, and it has helped us,” she said. The Delivery Moms use their own vehicles to bring the food to the schools.
Included in each package are oatmeal, crackers, granola bars, Slim Jims, soup, spaghetti meals and vienna sausages. “These are food items that children can readily prepare, and it is things that they enjoy. ... These are not full meals, but they are enough to keep hunger away on the weekend,” she said.
Mighty Moms have also conducted other nutrition programs over the years. At one time they offered sandwiches and treats at parish libraries for students who came to the libraries for study in the afternoons. McCormick said that program had to be suspended when the coronavirus pandemic changed participation at the libraries. The group also maintains a stock of food items that can be used by families. “When we hear that a family is in need, we can put together a box of additional food items that the whole family can enjoy. We also have some things for teenagers who might need some help with food,” she explained.
The organization is planning a summer program, Mighty Moms GO, and the details for that venture are still being worked out, McCormick said. “We don’t know exactly how the summer program will work. We are talking with representatives of the school system, and we are thinking about a program where we would have pickup sites at various points in the parish. When we work out all the details, we will let the people know,” she said.
McCormick said that the work Mighty Moms accomplish involves assistance from several sources. “The Livingston Parish School Board, the superintendent, the principals and counselors at the schools have been a tremendous help. We also greatly appreciate the Abundant Life Church and the pastor, Brother Greg Beaty. The church allows us to use this space, and they have an outreach program that also supports our work. We could not do what we do without the good people of Livingston Parish,” she said.
Those who wish to donate funds to the $50 for 50 campaign can do so through members of the organization. Additional information about Mighty Moms is available on the internet.