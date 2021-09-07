Livingston Parish School Board members met in executive session Aug. 19 to review the job performance of Superintendent Joe Murphy, and their evaluations resulted in a “highly effective” rating for the superintendent for a second year in a row.
“As part of our duties as board members, we must evaluate the job performance of our superintendent and his top administrators to determine the quality of work that we are receiving and to identify any areas where performances could be improved,” Livingston Parish School Board President David “Bo” Graham said.
“I am pleased to announce that Superintendent Murphy continues to prove himself to be a highly effective leader during one of this district’s most challenging times,” Graham added.
Graham noted that board members submitted score sheets, ranking the superintendent’s performance on a scale of 1 to 4 in a variety of job performance categories. On several score sheets, he received a perfect 4.0 rating across the board. His total average of all score sheets earned him a 3.75 rating, which earned him a rating in the highest tier of leadership performance.
Graham said the sentiments of those comments were shared by the board members.
In his first two years as superintendent, Murphy has expanded STEM learning across the district, improved technology-based learning at all campuses, and expanded the use of "flexible classrooms" to better facilitate learning at all levels. At the same time, Murphy has led the district’s efforts to create safe campus environments to allow students to receive face-to-face instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mr. Murphy does a great job of working with the staff to seek all available funding, so as to enhance the resources that will improve each child’s educational experience. It is very evident through his actions that student learning is of the utmost importance,” Livingston Parish School Board Vice President Jan Benton said.
“I am very appreciative of the board’s support and leadership, especially during these very challenging times,” Murphy said. “We all share the same priority, and that is our students.”
Graham noted that Murphy recently began his third year of service as the district’s superintendent. His original contract with the district was set at three years.