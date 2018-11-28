HAMMOND — The Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to gift shop with 50 participating member small businesses and have a chance at $2,500 in prize packages during a 24-day holiday shopping event. The second annual Small Business Express event will run through Dec. 17.
To participate, community members purchase a $5 event card from the chamber office at 400 NW Railroad Ave., Hammond, online at hammondchamber.org, or from a participating nonprofit organization. They then visit the 50 featured storefronts.
Stamped cards must be returned to the chamber office by 4 p.m. Dec. 17. The drawing will take place Dec. 18.
Chances to win prize packages are based on the number of businesses visited and purchases made. Cardholders visiting more than 20 stores and making purchases at 15 of them will be entered to win the $500 grand-prize package. Shoppers also could win one of three $250 packages, one of 10 $100 packages or one of five $50 prizes, depending on a descending number of stores visited and purchases made.
Nonprofit chamber members are benefiting from the sale of event cards, as they will be keeping the $5 from each card they sell in the community. Participating nonprofits include Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center for Housing, Junior Auxiliary of Hammond, Krewe Da Cha Chas, Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center, Precious Souls Canine Rescue and Sanctuary, Richard Murphy Hospice Foundation, Tangilena Long Term Recovery, Tangipahoa African American Heritage Museum and The New Octavians.
For information, call the chamber at (985) 345-4457 or email Melissa Bordelon at melissa.bordelon@hammondchamber.org.