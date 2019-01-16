Sometimes, mother really does know best.
Meoka Young showed that in 2013 when she brought her daughter, Tiara, off the bench for the first two games of the young star's varsity career at Evangel Christian in Shreveport. Tiara was in the seventh grade.
"I didn't start her right off the bat because I wanted her to see the game from sitting on the bench," said Meoka Young, the coach at Evangel from 2011-18. "She knew she was good, and she could have started. I wanted her to see how it felt to come off the bench. To see the difference in the speed coming from middle school."
Tiara Young went on to score 417 points and earn first-team all-district honors in that first varsity season.
Five years later, the LSU signee is a senior at Walker High who has started 178 straight games during her 180-game career.
The Class 5A Player of the Year as an Evangel junior, she has picked up where her time in Shreveport left off after transferring to Walker for her senior year. She is averaging about 30 points per game entering the Wildcats' District 4-5A opener Friday against Live Oak.
Last week, she joined elite company when she scored her 4,000th career point in a 77-34 victory over East Iberville.
She was up to 4,044 career points entering district.
Most players are celebrated when they reach 1,000 career points, but Tiara Young met that benchmark by the middle of her freshman season. She is believed to be one of eight girls basketball players from Louisiana to reach 4,000 points.
Missy Thomas, of Gibsland-Coleman, had 4,506 points from 1992-95, according to the National Federation of High Schools.
"It's pretty amazing that a player could go through a high school career and reach that kind of standard," said acting Walker coach Hannah Jones.
Jones announced the 4,000-point milestone amid a joyous Walker locker room following the East Iberville game.
"It's a moment you can't ever forget," Tiara Young said.
Jones said Tiara Young's point production is based partly on her innate ability to read defenses and find open space on the floor.
"And," Jones added, "her jump shot is beautiful."
With her mother serving as an assistant coach for Walker this season, Tiara Young said her focus is on helping the Wildcats to postseason success rather than on adding to her career scoring total.
She looks back to her early days at Evangel and can see how much her game has grown.
Her approach, too.
"People could say stuff and it would get to me," said Tiara Young, the No. 26 prospect in the nation according to ESPN. "I would shut down. Now, I just laugh and keep playing. I don't entertain it anymore."
Walker boys hold off Live Oak
Walker was again victorious against Live Oak on Friday when the top two boys basketball teams in Livingston Parish met for the second time this season.
The Wildcats held on for a 69-59 win after building a big early lead, adding to a 68-63 triumph versus Live Oak in the championship game of the Livingston Parish tournament. The rivals will meet one more time Feb. 12 at Walker in a District 4-5A showdown.
The game Friday at Live Oak was not a district contest.
Walker, the reigning 5A state champion, improved to 17-8 with the win while building on its top-10 position in the state power ratings. Live Oak (15-6) also had a top-10 power ranking entering Friday's matchup.