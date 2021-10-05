The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
This year’s campaign, Oct. 3-9, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe, a news release said
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action to keep your family safe,” said Fire Prevention Officer Matt Gallman.
The Livingston's District 4 encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online,” Gallman said.
Safety tips from the fire district include:
- A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
- A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
- All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
- Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
- Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Livingston Parish, visit www.lpfpd4.com or www.facebook.com/LPFPD4.