WALKER - Two Florida men, who had recently moved to Springfield, were arrested Wednesday in a burglary at a Game Stop store in Walker earlier this month, accused of disconnecting electricity to the store, breaking out the glass front door and leaving with a number of video game consoles, Walker Police Chief David Addison said.
William Fowler, 20, and Matthew Laplatney, 21, both of Springfield were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, each on counts of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and theft, Addison said in a statement.
Bond for each man was set at $25,500 and additional counts are possible, he said.
The break-in at the Game Stop store on Walker Road, near a WalMart store, happened at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 10, after the business's surveillance cameras and other security measures were disabled when the electricity was shut off, police said.
Police were able to use video footage from other businesses to identify the make of the car the men were driving, as well as release photos of the men. An anonymous tip helped lead to the arrests, Walker Police spokesman, Capt. John Sharp said.
Police were able to recover the stolen merchandise.
The Springfield Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the case, Addison said.