William H. Branson and Lynn Carter Toler have joined the North Oaks Health System leadership team as vice president of finance and financial services director, respectively.
Both come to North Oaks from Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, where Branson was serving as controller and Toler as revenue integrity specialist — both since 2014.
As vice president of finance at North Oaks, Branson will apply 10-plus years of experience in similar roles to helping ensure timely and accurate handling of the health system assets, according to a news release. With more than 30 years of health care leadership experience, Toler will ensure the accuracy and timeliness of the health system’s billing and collections processes in the role of financial services director.
Branson got his start in health care finance in 2005 at Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County in Virginia as a staff accountant before becoming controller. He also gained experience at Danville Regional Medical Center in Virginia before relocating to Louisiana to join the Lane Regional Medical Center team in 2012 as a staff accountant. He rose through the ranks to become controller in 2014.
Branson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Radford University in Virginia. He is pursuing a master’s degree in finance through the extension studies program of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
After earning an associate degree in nursing from Southwest Community College in Summit, Mississippi, Toler started her career at Lane in 1995 as a registered nurse assigned to the emergency department.
In 2013, she left direct patient care to join the hospital’s finance team as recovery audit contractor coordinator. She took on the position of revenue integrity specialist one year later.
“Having had the pleasure of working with Lynn and William in my time at Lane Regional Medical Center, I am thrilled to once again have the opportunity,” North Oaks Chief Financial Officer Mark T. Anderson said. “I have every confidence in their expertise and ability to help ensure a prosperous and efficient financial future for the health system.”