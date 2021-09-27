A record number of vendors are slated to participate in the annual Fall Antique Festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Downtown Antique & Merchants Association and Main Street Denham Springs which is scheduled for Saturday in the heart of the city’s Antique Village.
Donna Jennings, executive director of Main Street Denham Springs said organizers are excited to once again host the Fall Antique Festival. "Damage from Hurricane Ida was minimal and the Antique Village is ready to host the large crowds that usually come to our festival. We are anticipating another fabulous festival and we just can’t wait for the big day.”
Jennings said 160 vendors have reserved booths for the festival and that the booths will be going up early along the main street in the Antique Village. "Once again shoppers will be able to visit many, many booths with a very wide variety of craft and food items. Patrons of the Fall festival have traditionally used this time to shop for holiday gifts,” she said.
The antique shops will offer special sales items, small treats for visitors, and some will host craft activities in front of their store for the visitors to watch. “The shop owners are ready to welcome guests to their stores and the stores will be stocked with items that should be of interest to many of the visitors. This is always a special day for the merchants,” Jennings said.
In addition to the action in the heart of the Antique Village, other activities are scheduled for the area. Artists will have their works on display on Mattie Street where the Old City Hall Museum is located. In the same area, model railroad hobbyists will be displaying a variety of model train layouts.
The Children’s Area will feature bounce houses sponsored by the Healing Place Church. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Denham Springs Fire Department will have interactive displays, Jennings said. An inflatable Safe House will be offered for visitors. Sparky the Robot will make a visit for the children to enjoy. Deputies and firefighters will demonstrate equipment and offer safety lessons. Jennings said that this year pumpkins will be made available for children to paint.
Live entertainment will be offered on the Train Station Depot Stage. The list of performers include: Jim and James Linden Hogg from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Odyssey Dance Troupe, 11:30 a.m.; River City Boys, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; the Troubadours, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Amethyst, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Farmers’ Market will be open for business in the parking lot of the Denham Springs City Hall and Jennings encouraged visitors to take some time to visit the booths at the market to shop for fresh vegetables.
“Planners have put a lot of work into this very special day and we believe that there is something for everyone at our Fall Antique Festival. This event will signal that the Down Town area of Denham Springs is once again back in business after some challenging times over the past year. Plan now to come out for a very special day” she said.
Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.