Livingston Parish Library will host its seventh annual Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
Patrons of all ages are invited to celebrate their favorite fandom at the free event.
This year marks the popular event's in-person return after temporarily moving to an online format in 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. More details about Comic Con will be announced in the coming weeks on the library’s website and social media pages.
Community organizations and vendors interested in participating are invited to submit an application at mylpl.info/ComicCon. Applications must be completed by Feb. 23.
Inspired by the megaevent that takes place annually in San Diego, the library's Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games and pop culture. In year’s past, Comic Con has invited attendees to participate in games and activities; interact with local authors, illustrators and graphic novelists; and cosplay as their favorite characters. In 2020, the event garnered its largest audience to date as more than 1,700 patrons visited the Denham Springs-Walker Branch for the event.