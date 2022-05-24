Read an ocean of books
Registration for the Livingston Parish Library summer reading program “Oceans of Possibilities” is open. Adults, teens and children are invited to read and attend events to earn prizes all summer long.
Visit mylpl.info/summerreading to get details, including where to register online.
Thursday, May 26, will be a kickoff day at the library branches. Learn about the summer activities, participate in crafts and more. The libraries summer in-person events are based on the reading theme. Contact the branch by phone or go online at mylpl.info to register for events.
Didgeridoo Down Under for ages 3 and up is the first activity. This program is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years and is known for its otherworldly sound.
- Main Branch in Livingston, 5 p.m. June 2
- Albany-Springfield Branch, 10 a.m. June 2
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 10 a.m. June 1
- South Branch, 2 p.m. June 2
- Watson Branch, 2 p.m. June 1
A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician for all ages is mid-month. It is a fun, fast paced, interactive comedy magic show that is squeaky clean and sure to please every age. Mitch uses a variety of props and volunteers to create silly situations.
- Main Branch in Livingston, 10 a.m. June 14
- Albany-Springfield Branch, 2 p.m. June 14
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 10 a.m. June 15
- South Branch, 10 a.m. June 16
- Watson Branch, 2 p.m. June 15
Explore Nature
Your family can “Explore Nature” at SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Register for each session you plan to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/nthy6dks for information and to register. The events are free and start at 6:30 p.m.
Birds in Our Backyard: June 2. James C. Pellerin Jr. will present information about how people and songbirds can benefit from backyards with a few additions to provide new habitat, shelter, food and water for songbirds. He’ll address how to repair and improve the habitat and shelter that was destroyed by Hurricane Ida.
Bat Presentation: June 23. Nikki Anderson will introduce bats around the world but place emphasis on the 12 bat species found in Louisiana. Identification methods and current research conducted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be presented.
Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist: July 14. Janie Braud will show participants how to make observations of nature using iNaturalist and explore features of this. Bring a mobile phone and, if possible, a charged laptop or tablet.
Louisiana Natives for your Landscape: Aug. 4. Clark L. Robertson will discuss the benefits of using native plants in the landscape, what native plants are alternatives to common nonnative landscape plants and where to find them, and organizations that are a good resource for further information on native plants.