HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Council has appointed businessman Roger Navarra, of Independence, to the North Oaks Health System Board of Commissioners for a six-year term.
His appointment was made at the council’s Aug. 27 meeting following their decision to expand North Oaks Health System’s territory, also known as Hospital Service District No. 1 of Tangipahoa Parish.
Navarra’s appointment is one of two the parish council has made to ensure representation of the health system’s larger territory on the Board of Commissioners. Loranger resident Terry Harper was appointed effective Sept. 10. With the appointments, the board has grown from five to seven commissioners.
A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, Navarra has been a State Farm insurance agent in Independence for more than 32 years. He graduated with honors and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a minor in business administration from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Navarra reigned as king of the Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival in 2012 and is a past president of the Tangipahoa Parish Life Underwriters Association. He serves on the Mater Dolorosa Catholic School Board in Independence and belongs to the Independence Chamber of Commerce, for which he is a past vice president.
As an ordained deacon, he serves the parishioners of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Independence and St. Dominic Catholic Church in Husser. He also is chaplain for the Independence Volunteer Fire Department and Mater Dolorosa Knights of Columbus.