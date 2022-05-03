The Denham Springs High girls track team will send a contingent of four athletes along with co-head coaches Andy McLean and Courtney Haser to the LHSAA class 5A state track meet being staged at LSU on Saturday.
Yes, the outdoor track season is winding down, but you can still hear the excitement in the Yellow Jackets’ voices when talking about their exploits at the recent district 4-5A meet. Held on April 21 at Walker, the meet was a showcase for the things that make track and exciting sport to follow.
The Denham Springs girls overcame a seven-point deficit in the meet’s final two events to edge Scotlandville by one point and win the district’s team championship. There have been individual successes such as former Yellow Jacket and LSU All-American Abigail O’Donoghue, who won the state high jump in 2015. Team successes have been less frequent.
“It was just hard work paying off,” said Haser. “Our girls have worked so hard and overcome so many different obstacles.”
Neither Haser or McLean could recall the last time Denham Springs won a girls district title, but this is the first since the Yellow Jackets moved up to class 5A in the early 2000s.
The Yellow Jackets needed every point they could find to defeat Scotlandville. From the first points scored in the field to the last four that counted for a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 meter relay, every points was as important as they come.
“When you win by one point and it comes down to the last point, maybe you didn’t see that at the beginning but there were a lot of things that happened that led to us winning by that one point,” Haser said. “You have to look at it as a whole. There was a lot of excitement being able to pull it out at the end.”
The end began with the Jackets scoring 14 points in the 3,200. As expected, Hannah Linebaugh won the event, but teammate Kayten Zeigler came through with a personal best time to finish fourth. Before the race began, Zeigler knew her finish would be important.
“We laid it out to (Zeigler) and said, ‘We need you to score.’” Haser said. “She ran her best race of the season and got a huge PR. She made it (the title) very attainable for our 4x4 team.”
The Yellow Jackets 4x400 relay team held on to the baton, placed where it was expected to, and the Yellow Jackets are the 2021 district 4-5A champions.
YELLOW JACKETS AT STATE: Including the boys squad, seven Denham Springs athletes qualified for the state meet. For the boys, Mason Edwards (400), Justin Perault (pole vault) and Porter Gibson (shot put) will compete. The girls spots went to Linebaugh (1,600 and 3,200), Kallie Calvaruso (high jump), Makinley Harris (javelin) and Kori Jones (discus).