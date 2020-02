Mary Guiteau, of Holly and Smith Architects, visits with the third grade academically accelerated class at Holy Ghost Catholic School at the end of 2019. In conjunction with a unit on measurement using problem solving and construction, Guiteau spoke to the students about the importance of accuracy in measurements, as related to her occupation. Included in her presentation were models and pictures of buildings that she has helped design. Students included, from left, front row, Coll Sledge, Landon Nash, Thomas Linn, Isabella Smith, Mackenzie Webb and Alex Scott; middle row, Molly Brouillette, Knox Peterman, Andrew Pellichino, James Faller, Bryn Vito, Alexander Wade; and back row, Landon DeMarco, Carson Guiteau, Mary Guiteau, Jillian Bodden and Brielle Newton.