The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized its fall 2020 high-performing students through its honor rolls.
Eligible students are placed on the president’s list if they are a full-time student (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours for the semester) and have earned a semester GPA of 3.8 or better.
Eligible students are placed on the dean’s list if they are a full-time student (enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours for the semester) and have earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
Livingston Parish
President’s list
Daniel Disedare, Danielle Noto, Gabriel Schenk, Jillian Schenk, Jonas Truax, Laurie Crain, Madilynn Bulot, Mckenzie Lee, Michelle Calamari, Rachel Hubbard, Samantha Mckisson
Dean’s List
Dane Dixon, Kylie Milligan, Landyn Curtis, Lillian Laporte, Megan Davis, Raven Bourgeois, Rebecca Mckisson, Tyshea McGee,
Tangipahoa Parish
President’s list
Austin Schilling, Jordan Jackson, Joseph Deville, Kayla Watts, Lizette Ricau, Lucas Coleman, Meghan Fussell
Dean’s list
Alliyah Williams, Brooke Ridgedell, Charne' Hill, Haley Brown, Jillian Square, Joshua Doussan, Kristy Reynolds, Kyla McClendon, Logan Henley, Maiya Delpidio, Mckenna Niland, Melissa Lee, Olivia Thornton, Rashaan Duke, Rian Brown, Samantha Huang, Tanner Blades