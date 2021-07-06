LIVINGSTON — A Denham Springs man surrendered to Livingston Parish sheriff's detectives who were looking for the person responsible for a May hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.
Timothy Gerald, 35, faces a felony hit-and-run accusation along with a count of driving with a suspended license after the death of Jacob Chalker, 21, of Denham Springs, along Buddy Ellis Road on May 10.
Gerald bonded out of the Livingston Parish Detention Center at a bond amount of $25,297 shortly after turning himself in, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
In its original statement on the May hit-and-run, Sheriff Jason Ard said that Chalker had been leaving his Juban Road workplace on a bicycle at around 11:45 on May 9.
Chalker was riding east on Buddy Ellis Road when he was struck by a car. His body was found the following morning.