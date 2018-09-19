Residents of Livingston Parish met on Patriot Day, Sept. 11, in the Livingston Parish Council chambers to remember the day in 2001 when nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack.
At the Cry Out America Prayer & Remembrance Day Service, elected officials, church leaders, and others led the service as they remembered how the nation united to overcome the tragedy and its aftermath, according to a news release.
Participating in the service were Congressman Garrett Graves, Chief Judge Bob Morrison, Parish President Layton Ricks, Sheriff Jason Ard, Clerk of Court Tom Sullivan, Superintendent of Schools Rick Wentzel, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and Walker Mayor James Watson.
Several pastors led prayers, including Jesse Bourgoyne, Val Taylor, Connie Saizon, Mike and Susan Barnett, Bishop Vernon Phillips and Roger May, who also led the audience in singing “God Bless America/How Great is Our God.”
Sgt. Gene Higginbotham, of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department, presented a “Tribute to the Fallen.”
Denham Springs student soloists were Micah Quave and Ella Otken and LSU student Emily Otken. Other soloists were Sammi Rushing and Michael Rheams. Walker High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard presented the colors, and Life Academy students led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Former LSU All-American football player Tyler LaFauci spoke to conclude the service. The master of ceremonies was former Denham Springs City Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Arthur Perkins, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard.
Cry Out America Committee members are Floy Law, Janice Bourgoyne, Edith Carlin and Parish Coordinator Carolyn Hatcher.