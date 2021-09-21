On Aug. 25, Independence Leadership Academy's Instructional Leadership Team met to analyze student data and create a plan to address learning loss due to COVID-19.
The Leadership Team read Jon Gordan and P.J. Fleck's book "Row the Boat" during the summer to help motivate the team to keep moving forward and never stop rowing. Independence Leadership Academy is committed to improving student achievement and accelerating students' learning, a news release said.
Team members are Madison Liggio, PreK; Carlie Vaccaro, kindergarten; Gail Hebert, first grade; Amanda Lindsey, second grade; Laura McKay, third grade; Sharon Philipson, fourth grade; Sharon Mixon, special education; Chasity Joseph, physical education; Content Leader Jennifer Ingraffia; Content Leader Monica Smith; Disciplinarian/Content Leader Veronica Richardson; Assistant Principal Melanie Johnston; and Principal Lisa Matherne-Raiford.