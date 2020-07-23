Livingston Parish school officials are now offering parents a 100% online option for the start of the 2020-2021 school year as coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

The district had recently released its back to school plan which included in-person schooling for pre-K to 2nd grade and a hybrid online and face-to-face model for the older students.

+18 Protestors urge delaying in-person schooling in Baton Rouge until coronavirus cases decline More than 100 educators, parents and well wishers on Wednesday afternoon gathered along South Foster Drive in Baton Rouge, waving signs to pas…

In a release Thursday morning, district officials said families will now be able to opt into a third online-only model if they have concerns about returning to school amid the pandemic.

"We understand that while it is our hope to return our students to their campuses and have them engage in face-to-face learning with our faculty as often as possible, this may not be a desirable goal for some of our students who have coronavirus-related health concerns for themselves or within their immediate families," Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.

Zachary schools adjusting plans after nearly half of students say they want distance learning A week and a half after approving a hybrid return-to-school plan, the Zachary Community School Board was told Tuesday that nearly half of the …

Those that choose the 100% virtual model must commit to online learning for a full grading period which could be nine weeks or a half-year depending on the grade level.

More information on the virtual learning plan can be found here.