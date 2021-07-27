The softball and baseball fields at Holden and Maurepas high schools will receive lighting fixtures that will allow evening games to played on the fields beginning with the 2022 season, thanks to a $1 million appropriation from the Louisiana Legislature.
Holden and Maurepas are the only Livingston Parish high schools that do not have lighted softball and baseball fields on their campuses.
“This investment will allow all our high school campuses to host evening games on their campuses,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “This is a big deal for those schools and their communities. This investment will enable them to do more with their programs, by hosting tournaments and hosting key matchups.”
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and state Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr. recently visited the two campuses to announce the funding allocation for the projects. The two legislators also recognized the support and help of state Sen. Rogers Pope in getting the funding approved.
“This local legislative delegation is a strong advocate for supporting those projects that truly build up local communities. Funding for lighting at these fields came up as projects that were important to both schools and as projects that would greatly benefit the communities. We were excited to help,” Schexnayder said.
Mincey said the price tag to install lights at the fields would be approximately $300,000 for each campus. He said he and other legislators recognized additional improvements needed to be made, so they allocated extra money for those efforts.
“It only makes sense that as we add lights to these campuses, that we also make some needed improvements to have these fields fully meet the needs of their teams and local community,” Mincey said.
“These schools serve small communities that do not have the tax base that other communities have. But they have nurtured strong programs that enjoy wide support. We are hopeful that this investment would further strengthen these programs and create even greater interest,” Mincey said.
Murphy noted that the Holden girls softball team has been the Class B state champions for four consecutive seasons, including 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. No girls softball championship tournament was held in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.