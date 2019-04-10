HAMMOND — A record number of approximately 1,000 Southeastern Louisiana University students, faculty, staff and alumni put in a day of community service in the City of Hammond and nearby communities March 30 as part of the university’s The Big Event.
Sponsored by the Student Government Association, The Big Event is intended to give students and other volunteers the opportunity to help the communities and organizations that support Southeastern in many ways. This is the ninth year the SGA has sponsored the program.
The students included individual volunteers and representatives of several student organizations, fraternities and sororities. They worked at sites such as Our Daily Bread Food Bank, the Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce, TARC of Hammond, Ministries of Hope and the Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center.
Jobs included beautification and landscaping projects, cleanup efforts in downtown Hammond, sorting materials and conducting inventory for nonprofit organizations.