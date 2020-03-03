HAMMOND — Using birdhouses to raise money to build houses for people was the focus of an event conducted by volunteers with the Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center for Housing Saturday at the Lynhaven Retreat.
Several weeks ago, local crafts enthusiasts and artists answered the challenge issued by the Fuller Center to build and decorate bird houses that would be sold through a silent and live auction at the buffet fundraiser. The result was the contribution of 50 bird houses of many varied sizes, styles and colors. The houses ranged from petite bird cottages, to decorated gourds, and multistoried bird mansions. The more than 200 guests who purchased tickets for the fundraiser were enthusiastic bidders for the houses offered at the live auction.
Tamara Danel, who has served as executive director of the Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center for the past 10 years and is retiring from the position, called the fundraiser a huge success and thanked the volunteers who helped bring the effort to fruition. “The morning was just a lot of fun and the important thing is that we raised a considerable amount of money that will go to help build a new four-bedroom home for a single mother and her six children. The live auction was especially fun and I think that the participants enjoyed the opportunity to bid on some really outstanding bird houses that they will treasure,” she said.
The Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center for Housing builds houses and repairs and improves existing residences throughout Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes.
Danel said the goal of the event was $20,000 and that she did not yet know how much money was raised through the event’s ticket sales, the two auctions and a raffle. She said that several days would be required to determine the final amount of money contributed at the fundraiser.
Mayson Foster, who earlier served as Hammond’s mayor, and his brother, professional auctioneer Robert Foster, conducted the spirited auction lacing their bidding process with humor and accolades for the work done by the Fuller Center. The highest bid paid for a bird house was $375 for a house that was a model of Hammond’s historic Grace Memorial Episcopal Church. A large, fanciful birdhouse designed and painted by Ponchatoula artist Kim Howes Zabbia also fetched a hefty bid.
In her address to the several hundred gathered at Lynhaven, a venue that houses women who are recovering from problems in their lives, Danel said the funds raised by those at the brunch would go toward building what has been termed the Green and Gold House. Framing for that house was accomplished by student volunteers at Southeastern Louisiana University several weeks ago and hence the name, Green and Gold, the university’s colors. Danel said that the when completed, the four-bedroom house would be home for a single mother and her six children.
She said the Fuller Center housing movement is to provide safe, affordable housing for families in need. The houses are built with volunteer labor and funds raised by the local Fuller Center but the recipient of the home must also put “sweat equity” into the home. “Fuller Centers, part of the Habitat for Humanities movement, is a worldwide organization that builds and repairs houses throughout the world. The aim of this movement is to use volunteers to help those in need of housing so that they can move from dependency to independent living. It’s a hand up, not a hand out,” she said.
Danel recognized the late Ginger Ford who helped bring the Habit for Humanities movement to the area many years ago. Today’s Fuller Center still bears her name.
The fundraiser was also Danel’s unofficial “goodbye” to the community she has served for the past decade. At the fundraiser she introduced Amanda Bonura who is assuming the duties of executive director of the local Fuller Center. Bonura has had experience working with nonprofits and religious related organizations over the past several years, Danel said.
In her farewell remarks, Danel said, “I could not have done this job alone. It was the organization’s board members and volunteers who helped me along the way. You, the Fuller Center directors and volunteers, drew the map, I just followed it. I do not deserve the credit for any of the things that we accomplished. I give the credit to the Holy Spirit. Years ago I was at a dark place in my life and my husband suggested that I look around for someone or a cause that was in more need of help than I was and I discovered the Northshore Fuller Center. This move helped to change my life. I found my calling and in helping others, I made my own life more fulfilling and more meaningful.”
Danel pointed out that the many volunteers who aided the mission of building and improving housing have been rewarded with the knowledge that they have helped others.
Danel said the effort put forth by the SLU students is just one example of how people can learn of ways to help others. In addition to the building and repairing of houses, Danel helped establish the Re Store, a retail outlet that sells donated housing and building equipment and supplies and the Thrift Shop, which resells donated household and decorative items. Profits from both venues go toward building and repairing houses.
Danel said the Fuller Center does more than just build houses. She said that after Katrina and the flood of August 2016, the Fuller Center was engaged in helping homeowners restore their damaged homes. The Fuller Center volunteers have also built handicapped accessible ramps and made other improvements to homes as requested. She estimates that as many as 300 homes have been repaired with Fuller Center assistance over the past 10 years.
In a subsequent interview, Danel said the bird house fundraiser was a meaningful way for her career with the Fuller Center to come to a conclusion. She thanked Amber Narro, an SLU professor, for chairing the event that drew widespread community support.
Danel said she learned as much about people as she did about construction during her tenure as Fuller Center director. “For example,” she said, “we invited some Amish carpenters to come to the bird house brunch. Over the years, the Amish, who are master carpenters, have sent volunteer workers to us and they have been a big help. We had some who were driven down her in a van and others who came on the train. Over the years, we have had volunteers from church groups throughout the nation who have come to help us build and repair houses. After the flood of 2016, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent hundreds of volunteers to help families recover from the flood. We learned so much from them. They have developed master plans on how to deal with disasters. When they left, they donated all their tools and leftover materials to the Fuller Center and we are still using some of those tools today,” she said.
Danel said she hopes to continue community service in some capacity. “There will always be people who need a hand up, not a hand out. The mission to provide housing for those in need will always be there, and I know that the good people of this and other communities will continue to give their support. The Fuller Center has provided me with a very special and rewarding time in my life. I know that the good work that has been done will continue,’ she said.
Bonura said her goals were to continue the work that was done by Danel and her board of directors. She said that she will continue to build a strong, stable organization that will be receptive to community needs in the area of housing. “Tamara Danel has done an amazing job of fundraising and bringing together the people and the resources to improve housing in the community. She has been a mentor and I will strive to be the wonderful woman that she is today,” Bonura said.