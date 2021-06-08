HAMMOND — Gina M. Simoneaux has joined North Oaks Health System’s leadership team as vice president of patient services.
A veteran nursing leader with more than 20 years of experience, Simoneaux will oversee hospice; pastoral and respiratory care; women and children’s services; and the medicine, telemetry, intermediate care and medical intensive care units.
She comes to North Oaks from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, where she served as director of nursing development and ancillary departments for the past five years. In the previous three years, she was the nurse manager for post-surgical trauma and bariatrics at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Simoneaux earned a master’s degree in leadership and management from Walden University headquartered in Minneapolis. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington and an associate degree in nursing from LSU-Eunice. In addition, she is certified as a neurofeedback practitioner through the EEG Institute based in Los Angeles.