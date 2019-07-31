SPRINGFIELD — Food, fun, faith and fellowship fueled the annual Back to School Bash on Saturday hosted by Woodland Baptist Church. School supplies and uniforms were given to the school-aged participants at the bash, which attracted about 160 youths.
While the focus of the gathering was the presentation of the uniforms and school supplies, there was more to offer for the youth and their family members. Attendees enjoyed pastalaya, hot dogs, beverages, sno-cones and cotton candy. Volunteer barbers and beauticians offered free haircuts for the boys and hairstyles for the girls. A jump house and playground equipment were available for recreation during the almost daylong event.
Woodland Baptist Church pastor the Rev. Josh Powell said of the bash, “Today is all about loving our community. This is our opportunity to help meet the needs of the many families who have chosen to join us today."
Powell said several years ago the church community realized that there was a need to help families prepare their children for the coming school year. Over the past several decades, the cost of equipping a child for school has increased considerably and can be a financial burden for many families, he said.
The bash helps to meet those needs.
Lynda Andrews, who with her husband, John, helped spearhead the event, said about 200 new uniforms were purchased with donations from church members and others and funds allocated by the church. The uniforms, along with others that were donated, allowed church members to give each student two sets of uniforms.
A professional beautician, Lynda Andrews said a number of volunteers agreed to attend the event and assist with giving the haircuts and beauty treatments.
One of the volunteer barbers, Kelle Johnson, said, “I’m just trying to help the community. I think that I am paying back something to a community that has been good to me. I volunteered last year, and it was a satisfying experience.”
Powell, who has been a full-time minister for six years after serving as an assistant pastor and church leader, said the day’s event was most gratifying for his congregation.
“We started planning for this and gathering donations two months ago,” he said. “Our people in the Woodland Baptist Church have been most thoughtful and most giving. Everyone has been generous with their time and their donations to make this special day a success.”
As Powell surveyed the large meeting room where the activities were unfolding, he commented, “It appears that everyone is really enjoying the day so it’s more than just helping out our students.”
Woodland Baptist Church is nestled in the heavily wooded countryside about 5 miles west of Springfield next to the entrance to the popular Tickfaw State Park. Powell said that while the area is considered rural, many people live in the region and the church draws its membership from a fairly wide area.
“We have people coming to our church from Hammond, Albany, Holden and other areas, and we welcome them all. Our congregation is diverse, and we have regular church members of all ages. We welcome all who come to our services,” he said.
Powell said he emphasizes that the church is not so much about religion as it is about relationships with God.
“Relationships are so important ... how a person builds a personal relationship with God and ultimately with others in a community,” he said. “Today’s Back to School Bash illustrates the point. We are building a positive relationship with the community we serve by bringing all these people together for the good of the whole community.”
A number of junior high and high school students were assisting with the event. They made sno-cones, twirled cotton candy and passed out school supplies. Powell said young people still find a special home in the church.
“We have youth gatherings once a week, and we will have about 50 young people there each time,” he said. “In the near future, we will have 20 youth going on a mission to Tennessee. We regularly have 25 to 30 teenagers actively involved in the youth ministry. Despite all the distractions that are available today, young people still seek out a place in the church.”
Powell said that while the times constantly change, and methods of reaching out to the people change, the essential message of Christianity doesn’t change.
“The Gospel message is still the same as it has always been, and that will never change ... how we relate to the people, young and old, might be different, but the message stays the same,” he said. “When people see their needs are met and when they are healed through practicing their faith, they will keep coming to our churches.
“Perhaps the churches today have to work harder to engage the community, but the good people are still out there just waiting to help others and to make their community a better place,” Powell said.