With traditional Mardi Gras celebrations such as Hammond’s Krewe of Omega Parade canceled, some residents chose to observe Mardi Gras by lighting and decorating their homes. Among them was the home of Beezie Landry on Thomas Street all lit up with traditional colors.

 Photo by Vic Couvillion

