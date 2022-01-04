Much of the cast of characters is unchanged for the Live Oak boy’s basketball team, but the results have improved.
The Eagles have shown as much in tournament play so far, gaining steam with a 2-1 showing at the Livingston Parish tournament, and then another 2-1 mark at Baton Rouge Epsicopal’s 50th annual tournament.
The win column is also showing improvement. At 8-4 on the season, Live Oak has already equaled its win total from last season, its first under former Denham Springs assistant Tiras Magee.
The parish tournament featured Live Oak wins over Doyle, 60-57, and French Settlement, 54-53. Those wins advanced the Eagles into the championship game against Walker, where they gave a spirited effort before falling 61-53.
At Episcopal, Live Oak sandwiched wins over Lusher Charter, 48-32, and East Iberville, 57-42, around a loss to Episcopal, 63-52. The Knights held Tae Henyard, Live Oak’s top post player and second leading scorer, to three points in the game.
Henyard has averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds per contest. Guard T.J. Magee is scoring 17 points per game and averaging four assists and six rebounds.
Live Oak has three weeks before it begins play in District 4-5A.
Denham Springs dominates all-parish football team
After overcoming injuries to make the Class 5A playoffs, Denham Springs had the most selections of any parish school on the Livingston All-Parish football team as voted on by area coaches.
The Yellow Jackets had 18 players named the squad, 10 on the first team and eight on the second. Head coach Brett Beard was named coach of the year, running back/quarterback Ray McKneely was the pick for offensive most valuable player, and lineman Dylan Watson was named the defensive co-most valuable player along with Springfield defensive back Britton Allen.
McKneely had no problem playing where he was needed the most, and spent time at quarterback after Reese Mooney was injured. Freshman Jerry Horne eventually stepped into the quarterback role, leading the Jackets to a late-season win at Walker and a first-round playoff win at Central.
Walker girls basketball goes 1-2 in Texas
The Walker girl’s basketball team won its opener at the Sandra Meadows Classic before dropping its first game of the season. Walker (18-2) defeated host Highland Park 48-45 before losing to nationally-ranked Duncanville 93-54. In their third game, the Lady Cats trailed 36-27 at halftime before falling to Plano 80-53.