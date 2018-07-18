THURSDAY
Tie Dye T-shirts: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Murder Mystery Acting Class: 1 p.m., Main Branch Library. Sign up for an acting class and help to create and perform in a murder mystery show.
Kids Jamboree: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Random Fandom — Hamilton: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Camp Rock: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Musical Craft Collage: 6 p.m., South Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Story Walk: 10:30 a.m., Watson Branch Library.
SATURDAY
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Get a chance to tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
Junior Geologist: 2 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Come learn about rocks, minerals and crystals and become an official junior geologist.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Walk: 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch and South Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Big Kid Story Time: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Walk: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Classical Garden Party: 10 a.m., South Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Rock This Craft: 3 p.m., South Branch Library.
Random Fandom — Hamilton: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Teen Star Jewelry: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Marvelous Music Trivia: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Murder Mystery Café: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. A performance by the Livingston Parish Library Mystery Players. Enjoy special coffee drinks and pastries, and figure out who done it.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
Story Walk: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Sharpie Tie Dye: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Murder Mystery Café: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
JULY 26
End of Summer Harry Potter Party: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Celebrate the end of summer and the 38th birthday of the "Boy Who Lived." Get sorted and then enjoy trivia, potions class, birthday cake and more.
The Sound of Science: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn about how sound works, see waves in motion and take home an experiment.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.