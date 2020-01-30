Tangipahoa Parish deputies are investigating two shootings days apart in Hammond this week that may be related.
The first shooting was reported Sunday around 9 p.m. as two vehicles were shooting at each other as they were fleeing from the Kangaroo gas station on University Avenue toward Natalbany.
Occupants of the two vehicles - Troy Green, 26, of Hammond and three passengers in a green Chevrolet Trailblazer and Octavius Baldwin, 24, of Hammond with one passenger in a grey Lincoln - were reportedly shooting at each other for eight miles before coming to an end in the Natalbany Food Mart parking lot, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Trent Swift, 20, who was one of Green's passengers, sustained a gunshot wound in the shootout but was treated and released from a medical facility the same day, according to TPSO.
TPSO then began a second shooting investigation on Tuesday when a 17-year-old juvenile was shot as he was walking on Rufus Bankston Road around noon.
The 17-year-old had a single gunshot wound to the hip that he said was sustained when a "rival" pulled up next to him in a vehicle, began verbally threatening him and shot him. The juvenile said he returned fire.
Though they gave few details, TPSO said in a press release Thursday evidence and information from both incidents have led detectives to believe the two shootings are linked.
TPSO deputies arrested Baldwin Tuesday in relation to the Sunday night shooting on three counts of attempted second degree murder.
In the second shooting, TPSO says the 17-year-old who was injured was arrested due to outstanding warrants for illegally carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.
Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues, according to TPSO