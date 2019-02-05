This year is the 20th anniversary of the Talented Theatre movie project.
The public is invited to the world premiere for this year’s movies, which will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in the Amite High Theatre.
Every year of the project, the students meet to develop stories for three 20- to 30- minute pieces. Each story explores a social problem facing students. Over the length of the project, the students have created 60 movies and won multiple national awards.
This year, the movie "The Artists" explores seven students’ hopes of becoming professional artists. Its cast includes Chelsey Kent, Alaina McDaniel, Shelby Parnell, Mashayla Dyson, Alyssa Outlaw, Alexcia Richardson and Kayla McFarlane.
"Blind" is a comedy about an unpopular boy who takes advantage of a pretend handicap to be popular. The cast includes Aaron DeBlanc, Brianna Brown, Becca Cooper, Falen Lewis, Leslie Warner, Mia English, Ethan Bunney, Chelsey Kent, Alaina McDaniel and Shelby Parnell.
The third movie, "New Girl," explores a student’s struggles with guilt over the drowning death of her little brother. The cast includes Mary Warden, Trinity Baham, Haley Bates, Savannah Carrier, Abby Smith, Jayvien Thompson, Stanley Williams and Ethan Bunney.
Adults are portrayed by Donna Gay Anderson, Jennifer Mixon Braley, Roslyn Varnado, Eric Latham, Sharon London, Matty Ferraro and Wendy Miklovic.
Original music for the movies is created by Bobby Levie, James Bass and Will Vance.
The movie project is produced and directed by Talented Theatre teacher Charley Vance. Filming, lighting, sound and editing are done by Vivid Video.