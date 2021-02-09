MANDEVILLE — Due to the COVID pandemic, Keep Louisiana Beautiful shuttered its traditional awards banquet for a virtual presentation and announcement.
During the month of February, each Everyday Hero honoree will be hand-delivered their award during a small presentation. KLB will use Facebook Live for all eight awards and spotlight each Everyday Hero on all its social media feeds for the month of February.
"In light of our ongoing statewide coronavirus response, shifting our Everyday Hero awards to a more personal, individual program was the right choice for everyone's safety," said Susan Russell, Keep Louisiana Beautiful's executive director. "We want to keep our state beautiful, but that also means we want to keep it healthy, too."
Keep Louisiana Beautiful also recognized and celebrated the state affiliates which had met its standard of excellence. Those affiliates are Abbeville, Abita, Ascension, Assumption, Baton Rouge, Bossier, Calcasieu, Covington, Desoto, DeRidder, East Feliciana, Eunice, Hammond, Jefferson, Lacombe, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Mandeville, Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, Ouachita, Shreveport, Slidell, St. James, St. John, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Monroe.
The Everyday Hero Award Recipients for 2020 are:
Alice Foster Award: Stuart Hodnett, city of West Monroe
Louisiana's former first lady Alice Foster played a crucial role in beautification and preservation efforts to launch Keep Louisiana Beautiful. The Alice Foster Award is the most distinguished and highest honor KLB awards each year, and it recognizes individual volunteers for their exceptional leadership in litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, and beautification. As Ouachita Green's first coordinator and West Monroe's Parks and Recreation director, Stuart Hodnett is a leader in anti-litter efforts. The seeds of his environmental work go back to his days composting on his family farm, and they have taken root in his life's work. He's implemented recycling programs, facilitated countless litter cleanups, and is relentless in his pursuits to keep Ouachita and West Monroe green.
Golden Can Award: Mark Benfield, Baton Rouge
This award recognizes a public servant who displays a deep commitment to Keep Louisiana Beautiful's mission in their daily work by going above and beyond the call of duty. Mark Benfield is a biological oceanographer who is a professor in the College of the Coast and Environment at LSU. His research examines microplastic flux from the Mississippi River into the Gulf of Mexico and its environmental impact on coastal food webs.
Most Innovative Program Award: Compost NOW, New Orleans
This award recognizes a successful beautification, litter prevention, recycling or waste reduction program led by a school, civic group, nonprofit or Keep America Beautiful affiliate. Before the pandemic, Compost NOW was offering 11 food waste collections each week throughout the city. Compost NOW partners with local farms that turn the collected food scraps into nutrient-rich compost or uses it to feed their farm animals.
Youth Leadership Award: Tré Bishop, Lafayette
This award recognizes a student or youth-led group that displays creative thinking, demonstrates effective leadership and engages peers to make a significant impact on the community. Bishop's life motto is "Go out every day and change the world." After the 2019 election season ended, Bishop looked at the remaining campaign debris in Lafayette Parish and thought, "Someone ought to do something." He created a long-term sustainable collaborative to recycle political signs, and he is leading the charge to implement recycling programs at schools across his district.
Outstanding Affiliate Award: Keep Assumption Beautiful, Assumption Parish
This award recognizes a Keep America Beautiful affiliate that shows fortitude; leadership; creative and diverse programming; and community engagement. Keep Assumption Beautiful is an organization of dedicated people under two volunteers, Jane Boudreaux and Alice Gilmore. Focused on changing people's attitudes and behaviors through programs emphasizing litter prevention, recycling, beautification, education, enforcement and environmental awareness, Keep Assumption Beautiful has made quite an impact in Assumption Parish.
Outstanding Affiliate Director Award: Charlene Beckett, Abbeville
This award recognizes a Keep America Beautiful affiliate director who demonstrates exceptional dedication to Keep Louisiana Beautiful's mission and leadership in building a healthy and sustainable organization. Working closely with the Abbeville-Vermilion Chamber of Commerce and the Vermilion Tourist Commission in promoting Abbeville and Vermilion Parish, Beckett has had many successful events for the city and brought countless people together for a cleaner community.
Corporate Leadership Award: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Baton Rouge
This award recognizes a business that demonstrates a consistent dedication to Keep Louisiana Beautiful's mission, environmental stewardship and community enrichment. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana has long been a staunch ally of anti-litter and beautification efforts, recognizing their relationship and long-term effects on public health.
Law Enforcement Recognition Award: Mike Daniels, Baton Rouge
This award recognizes law enforcement personnel who are successful at enforcing state, parish, or city litter and illegal dumping laws. Daniels served on the EPA Aquatic Litter Alliance and co-created the Louisiana Local Government Litter Ordinance Handbook, a resource for all municipalities in Louisiana, and a tool for more consistent, comprehensive environment ordinances. He has worked for 11 years with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality as a criminal enforcement counsel. Before that, he worked as an assistant attorney general for Louisiana for nine years. His tenure is marked by successes in prosecuting "green crimes," pursuing enforcement on litter, emissions, waste tires and illegal dumping.
For information, visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org/programs-eventseveryday-hero-awards/ and www.facebook.com/KeepLouisianaBeautiful.