The Livingston Parish Library Book Festival is back, and the library needs help.
The library is looking for talented individuals, groups, and organizations to contribute to the festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Main Branch in Livingston.
The library is looking for individuals and organizations in the following areas:
Authors are invited to the book festival to showcase their works. Space will be provided to have discussions about your book.
Makers, inventors and craftspeople are invited to showcase their latest creations with the Livingston Parish community. Makers are encouraged to involve an interactive component in their booth.
Community organizations looking to reach out to the Livingston Parish community are invited to participate in the library’s book festival.
The annual book festival attracts visitors from across Livingston Parish, as well as neighboring parishes, making it an excellent way to reach out to the community. For information on the Livingston Parish Book Festival, including details on how to participate, visit www.mylpl.info/bookfestivalcall or contact the LPL at (225) 686-4100.