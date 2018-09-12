Recently, Tangi Animal Friends assisted the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Shelter by purchasing aluminum frame beds for the kennels, made possible by the inaugural jazz brunch fundraiser.
Funds from the brunch also helped people such as Ella Louise, an elderly woman on disability, who rescued two strays who showed up on her property.
Tangi Animal Friends was able to offer her two vouchers for low-cost spaying, according to a news release.
To provide more funds for such ventures, the group will host its second annual fundraiser, “Mutts and Music,” from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Le Fleur de Lis in Ponchatoula.
The jazz brunch will have music from the Reginald Saunders Jazz Trio. Activities will include a silent auction, K-9 performers from the Hammond Police Department, a parade of adoptable dogs from the parish animal center and a large screen viewing of the Saints vs. Bills.
Tickets are a $60 donation; a table of 10 is a $500 donation. Tickets may be purchased online at www.TangiAnimalFriends.org or from a member. Tickets will not be available at the door.
People are also invited to donate goods or services to the silent auction.
Tangi Animal Friends was founded as Friends of the Shelter in 1994. Though the name has changed, according to the release, the mission remains the same: to work for animal welfare and public safety, focusing on spay/neuter programs and mobile adoptions.
The group has expanded its Saturday mobile adoptions with dogs from the parish animal shelter to two weekends a month, at the Hammond Farmer’s Market and Petco.
According to the release, Tangi Animal Friends has relied on writing/receiving grants to fund its low-cost spay/neuter voucher program and other projects, but grant opportunities have disappeared. The release said the granting agencies want to see the group become self-sustaining through community support.
For information about the group and its plans, visit www.TangiAnimal Friends.org or www.Facebook.com/Tangi/Animal/Friends.