Livingston Parish schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel, school officials and local leaders hosted a reception Dec. 13, prior to the district’s board meeting, to honor four school board members who are leaving the panel.
Board members Sid Kinchen, Jim Richardson, Malcolm Sibley and Karen Wax-Schmitt will complete their service at the end of this year. New board members who will fill their seats officially begin Jan. 1.
“We wanted to take some time to thank these four outstanding board members for their service to our school system and the families of Livingston Parish. Their commitment and support for excellence in all our schools has been essential to this district’s growth and progress. We truly owe them, and all our board members, a debt of gratitude,” Wentzel said.
Pictured left to right, are outgoing school board members Sid Kinchen, of Albany; Malcolm Sibley, of Livingston; Superintendent Rick Wentzel; Karen Wax-Schmitt, of Denham Springs; and Jim Richardson, of French Settlement.