The Livingston Parish Library recently announced its events for October.
Storytimes for babies through age 5 help develop prereading skills with fun, the library said. The group reads books, holds puppet shows, sings, play games, and makes crafts. It meets at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch and Watson Branch.
A Baby & Toddler Storytime through age 2 meets every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
For in-person branch events, registration is required. Contact the specific branch or visit www.mylpl.info. Here are planned events by branch.
Main Branch in Livingston (225) 686-4160
Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.: A Very “Scarry” Halloween Party (ages 3-7) Celebrate Halloween with the residents of Richard Scarry’s “Busytown.” A story, video and craft are planned.
Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (ages 0-5)
Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.: Swirly Pumpkin craft for ages 18+
Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m.: Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (ages 0-5). Local Author Kat Pigott will be sharing her recently published “Rougarou Stew” with a Monster Storytime, an author meet-and-greet, Monster Scavenger Hunt and craft.
Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.: Hot Glue 3D Canvas Art (ages 18+) with fall templates
Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.: The Main Branch Adult Book Club for ages 18 and up reads both fiction and nonfiction books that are interesting in the modern world.
Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Board Game Night (ages 12-18)
Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.: Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (all ages). Bring your own mini pumpkin and use provided craft supplies to decorate it or make pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required.
Albany-Springfield Branch (225) 686-4130
Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.: Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages). You can bring your own mini pumpkin and use provided craft supplies to decorate it, or make pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required.
Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.: Bad Art Night: Monster Edition (ages 16+). Come make Bad Art Monsters. Leave your good taste at home and let your creativity go wild.
Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m.: Hootie Reads (ages 8-11). Check out some fascinating owl facts in the series “Owl Diaries,” “The Last Firehawk,” and “Guardians of Ga'hoole.” Also the movie “Legend of the Guardians,” owl crafts and snacks.
Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m.: Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (ages 0-5).
Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.: The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club, ages 18 and older, reads fiction, nonfiction and biographies to help members grow.
Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.: Pumpkin Painting (ages 18+). Pumpkin painting and movie program. Bring a pumpkin to the library and use our supplies to create a festive pumpkin decoration.
Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.: A Very “Scarry” Halloween Party (ages 3-7).
November 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Hot Glue 3D Canvas Art (ages 18+) with fall templates
Denham Springs-Walker Branch (225) 686-4130
Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m.: Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (ages 0-5). Local Author Kat Pigott will be sharing her recently published “Rougarou Stew” with a Monster Storytime, an author meet-and-greet, Monster Scavenger Hunt and craft.
Oct. 4 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2). Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along.
Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.: Swirly Pumpkin craft for ages 18+
Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.: Teen Hangout (ages 12-18). Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks and more
Oct. 11 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: Board Game Night (ages 12+). Try out the library collection, which has traditional, casual and strategy games. Space is available for tabletop role-playing as well.
Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.: Seaux Easy (ages 18+). Bring a sewing machine for a sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project easy enough to finish in two hours. September is a chenille potholder from flannel with fabric provided. Look for future projects and supply lists on the website.
Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.: Teen Pop-Psychology Extravaganza! (ages 12-18): Delve into personalities with popular sorting quizzes such as the Myers-Briggs, the Enneagram, the Pottermore Hogwarts House sorter and more.
Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.: STEM Superstars (ages 8-11)
Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (ages 0-5)
Oct. 18 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.: Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (ages 18+). All experience levels are welcome. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. Other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.
Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (ages 12-18). Do you want to help at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board to suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections.
Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.: Book Club (ages 18+). Check out the variety of books for the Fall: from dogs to Dickens.
Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.: Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages). Bring a mini pumpkin and use provided craft supplies to decorate it or make pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required.
Oct. 25 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.: Pumpkin Painting (ages 18+). Pumpkin painting and movie. Bring a pumpkin to the library and use provided supplies to create a festive pumpkin decoration.
Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.: A Very “Scarry” Halloween Party (ages 3-7).
November 2 at 3 p.m.: Hot Glue 3-D Fall Canvas Art (ages 18+)
South Branch (225) 686-4170
Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m.: Joyful Reads (ages 18+). Coffee and discussion at the Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month features a different inspirational book.
Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.: Something In between Book Club (ages 8-14). Meets bimonthly on the even-numbered months. Discussed the good, the bad, or "something in beTween" about a selected title. Offers refreshments and activities based on the book being read.
Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m.: Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (ages 0-5). Local Author Kat Pigott will be sharing her recently published “Rougarou Stew” with a Monster Storytime, an author meet-and-greet, Monster Scavenger Hunt and craft.
Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (ages 12-18). Do you want to help at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board to suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for the young adult sections.
Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.: Hootie Reads (ages 8-11). Check out some fascinating owl facts in the series “Owl Diaries,” “The Last Firehawk,” and “Guardians of Ga'hoole.” The movie, “Legend of the Guardians,” owl crafts, and snacks.
Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.: Hot Glue 3-D fall Canvas Art (ages 18+)
Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.: Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages). Bring a own mini pumpkin and use provided craft supplies to decorate it or make pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required.
Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.: Bookies Book Club (ages 18+). The South Branch Bookies motto is “Bet you’re going to like this next book!” Each month, this book club hosts a gathering with refreshments and sometimes costumes based on the book they are reading.
Watson Branch (225) 686-4180
Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.: Hot Glue 3-D fall Canvas Art (ages 18+)
Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (ages 12-18). Do you want to help at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board to suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections.
Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.: Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (ages 18+). The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members.
Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.: Spine Tinglers Book Club (ages 18+). The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads fiction with a mystery and some suspense.
Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m.: Pumpkin Decorating with a Twist (All Ages). Bring a mini pumpkin and use provided craft supplies to decorate it or make pumpkin crafts where no actual pumpkin is required.
Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (ages 0-5)
Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.: Hot Glue 3D fall Canvas Art (ages 18+)
Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.: Outdoor Movie Night: Hocus Pocus (All Ages). Dress up in your favorite costume, grab something to hold trick-or-treat candy, and come to an outdoor showing of the classic Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus.” Trick-or-treating begins at 6:30 p.m. Outdoor movie begins at 7 p.m. Popcorn and trick-or-treat candy provided. Bring your own chairs or blankets.
Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.: Pumpkin Painting (ages 18+). Pumpkin painting and movie program. Bring a pumpkin to the library and use provided supplies to create a festive pumpkin decoration.
Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Board Game Night (ages 12-18). Board games, card games, and tabletop role-playing games with friends and family. Come to play our games or bring your own.
Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m.: Storytime Author Visit: Kat Pigott (ages 0-5). Local Author Kat Pigott will be sharing her recently published “Rougarou Stew” with a Monster Storytime, an author meet-and-greet, Monster Scavenger Hunt and craft.
Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.: Tween Hangout (ages 8-11). Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more
Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. Swirly Pumpkin (ages 18+)