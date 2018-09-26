As the Walker football team prepares to open District 4-5A play Friday at Scotlandville, it can be said that the Wildcats are off to their most promising start in recent memory.
Walker went a perfect 5-0 in nondistrict play in both 2015 and 2016, but those fast starts came at the expense of a much less imposing schedule.
Friday's hard-fought 10-3 win over Class 4A Parkview Baptist, one of the state's most accomplished programs over the last 20 years, completed a four-game nondistrict slate that also included victories over 5A foes Dutchtown, Broadmoor and Slidell.
In 2015 and 2016, Walker got to 5-0 by beating up on teams mostly from lower classifications.
That the Wildcats enter district play 4-0 is all the more impressive considering the adversity they faced away from the field.
Former coach Lester Ricard, as well as defensive coordinator Marcus Brown, were not on the sideline for a Week 2 win at Broadmoor after being placed on administrative leave. Both coaches resigned their positions four days later.
With offensive line coach Cecil Thomas promoted to acting head coach, the Wildcats haven't blinked.
The latest victory was sealed when junior Jalen Cook, best known for his playmaking ability as a star wide receiver, helped out on defense by batting away a late fourth-down pass as Parkview mounted a threat in the final minutes.
The drive had been kept alive after Walker defensive back Kerry Flowers failed to corral an interception and TJ Briley, who seemed to make a clean breakup of a fourth-down pass, was flagged for pass interference.
Also, a personal foul penalty against the Wildcats helped Parkview move the chains.
"We've fought through adversity all year," Cook said. "That didn't bother us."
Walker will face a Scotlandville team Friday that opened district play at Central with a 12-6 loss.
How much attention would Walker's matchup with Zachary in Week 6 draw should the Wildcats enter that matchup still unbeaten? A win at Scotlandville would set the stage for that.
"Keep climbing that mountain," Thomas told his team following the 4-0 start.
Denham Springs vs. Live Oak
Denham Springs and Live Oak resume one of the area's most intriguing rivalries when the Yellow Jackets make the short trip up Highway 16 on Friday night.
Live Oak coach Brett Beard and Denham Springs coach Bill Conides both achieved signature moments in this series during Year 1 of their respective tenures.
In 2015, Beard provided Live Oak its first victory over the Yellow Jackets when kicker Nathan Holliday connected on a 30-yard field goal in the final minutes.
"Welcome," Beard told his team that night. "You belong here."
Last year, the sentiment in the Denham postgame was similar following a resounding 38-6 beating that snapped Live Oak's two-game winning streak in the series.
"You're going to remember this game for the rest of your life," Conides told his team.
In 2016, students from Denham Springs attended classes at Live Oak while their campus underwent repairs following the great flood that year.
Denham and Live Oak enter Friday's matchup with identical 3-1 records, but the Yellow Jackets have an early leg up in the 4-5A standings following a 43-6 rout of Belaire. Live Oak fell to Zachary 24-10 in a performance plagued by special-teams breakdowns.
Albany still perfect
Another strong effort by running back Justin Parrish — and another late-game defensive stand — allowed Albany to escape with a 14-13 win over Sophie B. Wright. The Hornets improved to 4-0 entering Friday's matchup with Sci Academy.
In other action last week, Springfield fell to Northlake Christian 6-0 in a District 8-2A opener.
Denham volleyball stays hot
The Denham Springs volleyball team continued its midseason resurgence by winning three of its five matches at the Woodlawn tournament over the weekend.
Denham swept to 2-0 wins over Springfield, West St. John and host Woodlawn after falling to Northlake Christian 3-2. Its 2-0 loss against Baton Rouge High closed out the weekend.
Winless through its first nine matches, Denham entered the week having won 12 of its last 16.
The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to face East Ascension on Wednesday in their district opener. A matchup at Walker on Monday continues the district schedule.